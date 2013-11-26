FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain to give banks capital boost of up to 30 bln eur - minister
November 26, 2013

Spain to give banks capital boost of up to 30 bln eur - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s government will on Friday approve a law allowing banks to convert 25 billion to 30 billion euros ($40.5 billion) of their so-called deferred tax assets into tax credits, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday at an event in Madrid.

The tax credits are backed by the state and will still count as capital under stricter Basel III rules, whereas deferred tax assets (DTAs) would not, hurting banks’ solvency ratios.

Spanish banks have around 50 billion euros of DTAs - often created when a bank makes losses - and sources told Reuters last month that Spain would convert about 28 billion euros of these into tax credits. ($1 = 0.7404 euros) (Reporting by Carlos Ruano, Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)

