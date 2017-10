MADRID, May 10 (Reuters) - Spain’s bank restructuring fund FROB said on Friday that it was replacing the management at nationalised lender Catalunya Banc and would appoint Jose Carlos Pla as new chairman.

A former BBVA executive, Pla is seen as close to Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri, the former BBVA Chief Executive who now runs bailed-out Bankia.

Catalunya Banc is one of four Spanish lenders controlled by the FROB, along with Bankia. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)