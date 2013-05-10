Spain approves Unicaja, Banco CEISS merger

MADRID, May 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of Spain has approved the merger between mid-sized lender Unicaja and its smaller peer Banco CEISS, which was at risk of ending up in state hands after unveiling a 2.5-billion-euro ($3.2 billion) 2012 loss.

Last month Spain’s bank restructuring fund FROB agreed to inject 604 million euros of cash into Banco CEISS through a contingent convertible bond issue, boosting its capital before the merger with healthier Unicaja.

The European Commission is due to study the merger between the two banks on Monday, the central bank said in a statement on Friday. ($1 = 0.7709 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)