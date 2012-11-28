FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cost of Europe aid for Spanish banks under 1 pct- econ minister
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 28, 2012 / 9:42 AM / in 5 years

Cost of Europe aid for Spanish banks under 1 pct- econ minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday that the financing cost of European aid for its struggling banks will be less than 1 percent.

Spain is set to request around 40 billion euros($51.72 billion) in European loans to help recapitalise and clean up its banking sector, with about 37 billion euros of that destined for four of the country’s nationalised lenders.

The first installments of the aid is set to be disbursed by mid-December, de Guindos told parliament. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Fiona Ortiz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.