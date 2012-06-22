Spain rules out decree on banks for more capital

MADRID, June 22 (Reuters) - Spain will not pass a decree setting new provision requirements for the banking sector, a government source said on Friday after an independent audit which said its banks need up to 62 billion euros ($78.16 billion) in extra capital to weather a serious economic downturn.

Capital demands would be made on a bank-by-bank basis rather than sector-wide, the source added.

“The focus is completely individualised and additional capital buffers will only be required from the banks that need them,” the source said.

Spain is not considering any bank liquidation which would imply losses, or haircuts, for bond holders, the source said.