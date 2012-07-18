Spanish bank deposits stable in May despite Bankia

MADRID, July 18 (Reuters) - Deposits in the battered Spanish banking sector held steady in May, Bank of Spain data showed on Wednesday, weathering a 23.5 billion euro bailout of Bankia that unnerved small-scale savers and investors.

Total deposits on Spanish lenders’ books held by companies and families fell 7.4 billion euros or 0.55 percent to 1.326 trillion euros from April.

Part of this outflow was down to events at Bankia, Spain’s fourth-largest biggest lender and which holds 10 percent of the country’s deposits.

Bankia’s chairman, Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri, said in June the bank had suffered “tensions” for a few days in May after the state takeover was announced, paving the way for an up to 100-billion-euro rescue of the banking sector from the European Union.

According to data published in June by the European Central Bank, Spanish bank deposits fell by 2 percent in May to their lowest level since October 2008. But the Bank of Spain said that this was partly the result of a reclassification of deposits rather than an out-and-out drop.

The Bank of Spain data showed that money flew out of the country in March and April at its fastest rate since records began in 1990 as Spain moved into the front line of the euro zone’s debt crisis. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer)