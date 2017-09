MADRID, June 27 (Reuters) - The Bank of Spain on Thursday said it had written to Spanish lenders to recommend them to limit 2013 cash dividends to the equivalent of 25 percent of profit, to make sure they maintain adequate capital in a tough economic environment.

A spokesman for the central bank said the recommendation applied only to dividends paid in cash while those paid in shares, also known as scrip dividends, should take into account the evolution of profits.