Spanish banks ECB borrowing drops again in October
#Market News
November 14, 2013 / 9:26 AM / 4 years ago

Spanish banks ECB borrowing drops again in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Spanish banks borrowed 237 billion euros ($318 billion) from the European Central Bank in October, down from 244.2 billion euros in September, data from the Bank of Spain showed on Thursday, marking the fourteenth month of consecutive falls.

Spanish banks, which received more than 41 billion euros in European aid last year, borrowed heavily from the ECB in 2012 as investors sold off Spain’s sovereign debt and also soured on lenders that were crippled when a housing bubble burst.

