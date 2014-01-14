Spanish banks ECB borrowing falls again in December

MADRID, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Spanish banks borrowed 206.8 billion euros ($282.4 billion) from the European Central Bank in December, down from 223.8 billion euros in November, according to Bank of Spain data on Tuesday, marking the sixteenth month of consecutive falls.

Spain’s banks took an all-time high of 411 billion euros from the ECB in August 2012, the year the country was granted 41 billion euros in financial aid for its troubled lenders.

The government decided not to extend the European aid programme for its banks at the end of 2013.