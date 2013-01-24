Spain's rescued banks in no rush to repay ECB emergency cash

MADRID, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Spain’s rescued banks, awash with liquidity from a European bailout, are in no rush to pay back three-year emergency loans to the European Central Bank (ECB), unlike some of their more robust peers.

French bank BNP Paribas, Germany’s Commerzbank and Santander, a relatively strong Spanish bank, are among a growing number of lenders wanting to repay the loans early to distinguish themselves from weaker rivals and reduce their funding costs.

But three Spanish banks rescued by the state - Bankia , NCG Banco and Catalunya Banc - are likely to hang on to the loans as they seek a balance between the cost and stability of financing.

Those three, along with another state-rescued lender Banco de Valencia, also received 37 billion euros ($49 billion) in bonds as part of a bailout of the country’s weakest lenders brought low by a property crash.

Although the bonds from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) are a cheaper form of financing, the central bank loans are worth holding because they are relatively long term, said a senior source at one of the rescued banks.

The ECB made the loans under its longer term refinancing operations (LTRO).

“We’re not greatly inclined to pay back the LTRO loans in January because they are long-term loans. We cut out exposure to fluctuating interest rates or a possible seize-up of the market,” he said.

“At first glance, we are inclined to keep those credit lines open.”

A source at another of the rescued banks, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, agreed.

“There is no pressure in terms of liquidity and there is plenty of time to pay back the LTRO loans,” he said.

The three banks that took ECB emergency loans have not made public how much they borrowed, but analysts estimate Bankia was one of Spain’s biggest takers at over 30 billion euros. Banco de Valencia did not tap this credit line.

EXCESS LIQUIDITY

Some 200 billion euros or more of the ECB loans are expected to be paid back by European banks in the next few months out of 1 trillion euros lent last year to ease a funding crisis.

Spanish banks in total borrowed around 260 billion euros and Barclays estimates they will repay around 30 billion euros of that in the first quarter.

Analysts expect the country’s robust large banks Santander and BBVA to pay back some of the loans as a sign they can get funding from elsewhere as access to markets improves. Those two banks were among the biggest takers of the cheap cash in Spain.

Medium-sized bank Sabadell will pay back 1.5 billion euros in January, its chairman said on Thursday, while the head of peer Bankinter said it would stick to an initial plan to repay about 1.5 billion euros this year.

Spain’s funding costs have greatly eased in recent months after the European Central Bank offered to buy the sovereign bonds of struggling euro zone states in the secondary market if needed.

Many Spanish companies, including banks Santander, BBVA, Caixabank and Popular, have taken advantage of the improved sentiment towards Spain by issuing bonds this month.

All four rescued banks said they were comfortable in terms of liquidity.

The 37 billion euros in bonds from the European Stability Mechanism can be posted as collateral with the ECB to receive cash. Lenders can also use these bonds as collateral for repo operations with European banks, banking sources said.

In addition, they have received another 37 billion euros in senior state-backed bonds in exchange for toxic real estate assets transferred to the country’s so-called bad bank, the Sareb.

“Right now we have a great excess of liquid assets,” the senior source at one of the rescued banks said. “Our plan is to minimise the cost of refinancing those assets. We are analysing which mix is best in terms of cost, but also in terms of maturity.” ($1 = 0.7526 euros) (Additional reporting by Tomas Cobos; Editing by Erica Billingham)