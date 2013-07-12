FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain banks ECB borrowing fell further in June
July 12, 2013

Spain banks ECB borrowing fell further in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 12 (Reuters) - Spanish banks borrowed 253.1 billion euros ($330.1 billion) from the European Central Bank in June, down from 259.3 billion euros in May, data from the Bank of Spain showed on Friday, marking the 10th consecutive month of falls.

Spanish banks, which were propped up with European aid last year, borrowed an all-time high of 411 billion euros from the ECB in August 2012.

Since then, investors have warmed to recession-struck Spain, making banks less reliant on funding from the ECB. ($1 = 0.7668 euros) (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer/Jeremy Gaunt)

