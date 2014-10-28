FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish banks seen taking 18 bln eur in ECB cheap loans - Econ Min
October 28, 2014 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

Spanish banks seen taking 18 bln eur in ECB cheap loans - Econ Min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos on Tuesday said he expected Spanish banks to take up to around 18 billion euros ($23 billion) in the European Central Bank’s next auction of cheap long term loans in December.

“In the first (auction), (Spanish) entities took around 15 billion euros, I expect them to ask for some 17 billion or 18 billion euros now,” De Guindos told a parliamentary meeting.

The four-year loans to banks are part of an ECB stimulus package to revive the euro zone economy. Lenders in the area took 82.6 billion euros of 400 billion euros on offer in a first September auction, less than had been expected. (1 US dollar = 0.7839 euro) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

