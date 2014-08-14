FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain banks borrowed 160.7 bln euros from ECB in July-c.bank
August 14, 2014

Spain banks borrowed 160.7 bln euros from ECB in July-c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Spanish banks borrowed 160.7 billion euros (214.65 billion US dollars) in July from the European Central Bank, according to Bank of Spain data on Thursday, down from the previous month when banks borrowed 174.5 billion euros.

Spanish banks took an all-time high of 411 billion euros from the ECB in August 2012. The country’s financial turmoil reached a peak when the weakest lenders were granted a 41.3 billion euro aid package from Europe that summer. (1 US dollar = 0.7487 euro) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Elisabeth O‘Leary)

