Spanish banks' ECB borrowing falls to 154.8 bln eur in September

MADRID, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Spanish banks borrowed 154.8 billion euros (196.6 billion US dollar) in September from the European Central Bank, according to Bank of Spain data on Tuesday, down from August when banks’ borrowings stood at 162.6 billion euros.

Spanish banks took an all-time high of 411 billion euros from the ECB in August 2012, when the country’s financial turmoil reached a peak and weak lenders were granted a 41.3 billion euro aid package from Europe that summer.