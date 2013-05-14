FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators approve Unicaja, Banco CEISS merger
May 14, 2013 / 9:46 AM / 4 years ago

EU regulators approve Unicaja, Banco CEISS merger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 14 (Reuters) - The European Commission gave approval on Tuesday for the restructuring of Spain’s Banco CEISS and said the lender’s takeover by larger peer Unicaja would ensure its long-term viability.

The Commission, which acts as state aid regulator across the 27-member European Union, said the restructuring of the regional bank and the takeover would comply with EU state aid rules.

“The binding offer by Unicaja to acquire Banco CEISS is good news. This acquisition will ensure that Banco CEISS becomes viable in the long term, which is a key objective of our state aid control policy,” EU Commissioner Joaquín Almunia said in a statement.

The Bank of Spain gave approval last week for the Unicaja-CEISS deal.

Spain’s bank restructuring fund FROB agreed last month to inject 604 million euros of cash into Banco CEISS through a contingent convertible bond issue, boosting its capital before the merger with healthier Unicaja.

CEISS had been at risk of ending up in state hands after unveiling a 2.5-billion-euro ($3.2 billion) 2012 loss. ($1 = 0.7709 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)

