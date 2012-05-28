FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain PM: Decisive moves needed to quell euro doubts
May 28, 2012 / 11:21 AM / in 5 years

Spain PM: Decisive moves needed to quell euro doubts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 28 (Reuters) - Europe must take decisive action to quell doubts over the survival of the euro, including a move towards further monetary and fiscal integration, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Monday.

“Europe must act with the idea that the euro is an irreversible project,” Rajoy said at a press conference.

Rajoy did not say how much money might be needed to salvage the country’s troubled banking system after the nationalisation of its fourth-largest lender Bankia, saying he would wait for the completion of an external audit on the situation.

