FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Spain says clients should not be charged twice for ATM use
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of Spain says clients should not be charged twice for ATM use

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 31 (Reuters) - The Bank of Spain said on Friday that banking clients should only be charged once for cash withdrawals from ATMs, in a rebuke to some banks which are looking into a new fee system which could penalise people twice over.

Santander, Caixabank and BBVA want to introduce a two euro fee to non-clients who use their ATMs for withdrawals. But many are already charged by their own banks for using ATMs at rival lenders.

The Bank of Spain said it would ask banking associations to ensure banks took the necessary measures so that clients are not charged twice over.

Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.