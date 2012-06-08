Spain says needs estimate to decide on bank aid

MADRID, June 8 (Reuters) - Spain’s deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said on Friday the Spanish government needed at least an estimate of the recapitalisation needs of its troubled banks to decide on how to prop them up.

“It’s important to respect the proceedings because it’s important to know the ground... and the ground means the figures, at least a preliminary reading of what are the needs of the Spanish financial system,” Saenz de Santamaria said at a news conference after the weekly cabinet meeting.