Spain says unaware of any pending bank announcement

MADRID, June 8 (Reuters) - A Spanish government spokeswoman said on Friday she was not aware of any pending announcement on a bank rescue after Reuters cited European Union and German sources saying Spain is expected to make a request for aid over the weekend.

The spokeswoman referred to Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s comments on Thursday that he would wait to see the results of independent audits of the country’s banking system before talking with Europe over the best course of action to recapitalise the banking system.