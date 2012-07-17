FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's non-viable banks should be wound down-CenBank governor
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2012 / 9:57 AM / in 5 years

Spain's non-viable banks should be wound down-CenBank governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 17 (Reuters) - Spanish banks which are not viable should be wound down in an orderly way, the governor of the Bank of Spain said on Tuesday, while insisting that recapitalisation plans for ailing lenders should be realistic and carried out quickly.

It is the first time Spanish authorities have acknowledged the possibility of winding down a bank. This prospect was raised last month by European Union competition chief, Joaquin Almunia, after Spain sought in June an up to 100-billion-euro lifeline for its lenders.

“If an entity is not strong enough to ensure its future, it will have to face an orderly process of resolution or liquidation,” Luis Maria Linde said during a parliament hearing.

“The recapitalisation plans presented by the entities will have to realistic and be carried out in the short term,” he also said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.