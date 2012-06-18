CORRECTED-Spanish banks' bad loans hit highest since April 1994

(Corrects headline and third graph to say bad loans have risen)

MADRID, June 18 (Reuters) - Spanish banks’ bad loans rose to 8.72 percent of their outstanding portfolios in April, the highest level since April 1994, Bank of Spain data showed on Monday, up from 8.37 percent a month earlier.

Loans that fell into arrears increased by 4.7 billion euros ($5.9 billion) from March to 153 billion euros in April.

Non-performing loans on the books of the country’s battered banks have risen steadily since the decade-long property bubble burst four years ago and unemployment has risen to more than double the European Union average. (Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)