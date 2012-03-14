FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 6 years ago

Spain banks borrowed 169.8 bln eur from ECB in Feb - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 14 (Reuters) - Spanish banks borrowed a new euro era record high of 169.8 billion euros ($222.59 billion) from the European Central Bank in February, slightly up from 161 billion euros taken in January, data from the Bank of Spain showed on Wednesday.

The data reflected banks’ high use of the ECB’s funding lines, which have included a three-year long-term refinancing operation in December. The data did not count the ECB’s last three-year auction held on Feb. 29.

Total net borrowing was 152 billion euros in February compared with 133 billion euros in January. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Nigel Davies; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)

