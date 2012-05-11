FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sound Spanish banks to keep toxic assets on books-source
May 11, 2012 / 4:15 PM / 5 years ago

Sound Spanish banks to keep toxic assets on books-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 11 (Reuters) - Spanish banks able to cover by themselves losses on their toxic property assets won’t be forced to remove them from their books while it will be compulsory for those receiving public help, a Spanish government source said on Friday.

All Spanish lenders will have to create holding companies where problematic real estate assets will be parked to be later sold off.

“The removal (of toxic assets from books) won’t be compulsory for entities which does not require public backing,” the source said.

