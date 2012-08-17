FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's bank bad loans hit record high in June
#Market News
August 17, 2012 / 8:10 AM / in 5 years

Spain's bank bad loans hit record high in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Spanish banks’ bad loans rose to 9.42 percent of their outstanding portfolios in June, the highest level on record, Bank of Spain data showed on Friday, up from 8.95 percent a month earlier.

Loans that fell into arrears increased by 8.4 billion euros ($1.03 billion) from May, reaching 164.4 billion euros in June.

Non-performing loans on the books of the country’s crippled banks have risen steadily since a decade-long property boom ended four years ago, with the country now in its second recession since 2009 and one in four Spaniards out of work.

