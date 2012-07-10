FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's savings banks to be forced to sell controlling shares in lenders -document
July 10, 2012 / 3:26 PM / in 5 years

Spain's savings banks to be forced to sell controlling shares in lenders -document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN/MADRID, July 10 (Reuters) - Spain’s savings banks could be eventually forced to sell their controlling shares in commercial lenders and list some of them, according to a memorandum of understanding for an up to 100-billion-euro European aid for the Spanish banking system.

“The Spanish authorities will prepare by end-November 2012 legislation clarifying the role of savings banks in their capacity as shareholders of credit institutions with a view to eventually reducing their stakes to non-controlling levels,” the document obtained by Reuters said.

“Moreover, authorities will provide by end-November 2012 a roadmap for the eventual listing of banks included in the stress test, which have benefited from state aid as part of the restructuring process.”

The document also says that holders of hybrid capital and subordinated debt in state-rescued banks will have to take a haircut on their investments in order to minimise the cost to taxpayers of the banks restructuring.

