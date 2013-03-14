Spain banks ECB borrowing drops in February vs January

MADRID, March 14 (Reuters) - Spanish banks borrowed 291 billion euros ($376.8 billion) from the European Central Bank in February, down from 346 billion euros in January, according to Bank of Spain data published on Thursday.

The fall marks the sixth straight month of easing reliance on the central bank for funds as investors return to the country’s debt markets.

The February figure was well below the peak of 411 billion euros loaned by the ECB to Spanish banks in August 2012 but still much higher than the 170 billion euros borrowed a year ago, in February 2012.