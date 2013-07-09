FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 9, 2013 / 8:31 AM / in 4 years

Spain in talks with banks over deferred tax assets -Central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Spain and Spanish lenders are in talks to soften the impact of Basel III capital rules over how they account for deferred tax assets (DTAs) in their capital base, the governor of the central bank Luis Maria Linde said on Tuesday.

Linde said he could see a positive outcome of these talks for the banks with no impact on the country’s sovereign debt. DTAs occur when a bank makes losses that it can offset against future tax bills when it returns to profitability.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
