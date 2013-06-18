FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain April bad loan ratio rises to 10.9 pct - Bank of Spain
June 18, 2013

Spain April bad loan ratio rises to 10.9 pct - Bank of Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 18 (Reuters) - Spanish banks’ bad loans as a percentage of total credit rose to 10.9 percent in April from 10.5 percent in March, Bank of Spain data showed on Tuesday.

The increase came after drops at the end of last year and beginning of 2013 as lenders transferred toxic property assets to Spain’s so-called bad bank.

Loans that fell in to arrears rose 3.8 billion euros ($5.1 billion) in April from March to 167.1 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7492 euros) (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Sarah White)

