FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's nationalised lenders drawing buyer interest - Econ Min
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 18, 2013 / 9:52 AM / in 4 years

Spain's nationalised lenders drawing buyer interest - Econ Min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTANDER, Spain June 18 (Reuters) - Spain’s Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday that some of the country’s nationalised lenders, taken over in the wake of a property crash, were beginning to attract interest from potential buyers.

Along with the country’s biggest state-owned bank, Bankia , Spain’s government fully owns Catalunya Banc and NCG Banco, which it could try to sell this year, financial sources have said.

De Guindos, speaking at a conference in northern Spain, said there were signs of interest in the two banks, and that the government would study offers.

Previous attempts at auctioning Catalunya Banc have failed as bidders requested more state aid for the lender. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, Writing by Sarah White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.