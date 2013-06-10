FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Spain: possible Oct decision on bank rescue extension
#Market News
June 10, 2013 / 10:41 PM / 4 years ago

Bank of Spain: possible Oct decision on bank rescue extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, June 10 (Reuters) - The Spanish government may decide in October whether to request a one-year extension of the European rescue facility for its banks, Bank of Spain Governor Luis Maria Linde said on Monday.

“The government is going to have to make that decision and I suppose it would be in October,” he told reporters in Spanish on the sidelines of the economic Conference of Montreal. He declined to give his own opinion on an extension and said it was an open question.

He also said it was important for the government to sell two small nationalized banks, Catalunya Banc and NCG Banco, as they become less attractive over time, but he said they should only be “sold well, not badly.” He did not elaborate.

