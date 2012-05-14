FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BBVA to lift provisions by $2.3 bln after reform
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 14, 2012 / 6:40 AM / 5 years ago

BBVA to lift provisions by $2.3 bln after reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 14 (Reuters) - Spain’s second-largest bank BBVA said on Monday it would set aside provisions worth around 1.8 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to meet new capital requirements demanded by a sector reform passed on Friday.

Spain’s government said last week lenders must set aside 30 billion euros, on top of 54 billion euros ordered in February, as provisions against toxic real estate assets.

It is Spain’s fourth attempt to reform a sector battered by the 2008 property crash.

The additional capital would be reflected in full-year earnings figure and would have a net impact of around 1.3 billion euros, BBVA said.

Meanwhile, Spain’s Banco Popular said on Monday it would set aside provisions worth 1.7 billion euros and added it would not need state aid to raise the cash.

Banco Popular, Spain’s fifth largest bank by assets, said it would take two quarters to meet the requirements.

The statement followed many of the country’s banks, which detailed their own plans to raise provisions over the weekend.

$1 = 0.7726 euros Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.