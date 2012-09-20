FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BBVA says 70-80 bln eur figure includes cash already allocated
September 20, 2012 / 2:46 PM / in 5 years

BBVA says 70-80 bln eur figure includes cash already allocated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Spain BBVA’s said on Thursday an independent stress test will show the country’s lenders need up to 80 billion euros ($104.46 billion) in capital, but that would include about 20 billion euros the banks have already received.

BBVA’s Chairman Francisco Gonzalez also said the results of the stress tests would be close to estimates from consultancy Oliver Wyman in June of capital needs of 62 billion euros.

The government will take this figure as a basis to determine how much of an up to 100-billion-euro European credit line it will need to tap to recapitalise the country’s lenders, badly hit by the end of a property bubble five years ago.

