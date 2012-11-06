FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Workers to strike at Spain's Banco de Valencia
November 6, 2012 / 6:56 PM / 5 years ago

Workers to strike at Spain's Banco de Valencia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Workers at Spanish bank Banco de Valencia will strike for three hours on Monday to protest plans to cut 400 jobs, a fifth of the staff, unions said.

The bank was not offering fair redundancy pay and was taking advantage of new labour laws making it cheaper to fire staff, the country’s largest unions CCOO and UGT said.

The nationalised, Valencia-based lender is obliged to cut costs in exchange for receiving state aid. It made a loss of 400 million euros ($512 million) in the first nine months of this year.

Along with Bankia, Catalunya Caixa and NovaGalicia Bank, it is expected to receive part of a credit line of up to 100 billion euros granted to Spain from the euro zone.

Banco de Valencia said it was still in talks with workers and had reduced its initial layoff proposals by 19 percent. ($1 = 0.7812 euros) (Reporting By Feliciano Tisera, writing by Sarah Morris; Editing by David Cowell)

