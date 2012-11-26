FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain to tap up to 42.5 bln euros in EU funds for banks -report
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Davos
November 26, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

Spain to tap up to 42.5 bln euros in EU funds for banks -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Spanish government will request between 40 billion and 42.5 billion euros ($52 billion-$55 billion) in European financial aid for its troubled banks, El Pais reported on Monday, citing government sources.

Spain’s Economy Ministry declined to comment on the report.

Spain was granted up to 100 billion euros of aid in June as part of a euro zone rescue fund to clean up a banking sector hit by a burst property bubble five years ago.

El Pais said the government will use 37 billion euros for its four nationalised banks (Bankia, Novagalicia, CatalunyaCaixa and Banco de Valencia ) and 2.5 billion to capitalise the recently-created bad bank, known as Sareb.

An additional 2 billion to 3 billion euros of European Union funds would be used for other banks that may need public money, the newspaper said.

On Sunday, El Pais said European authorities would transfer 35 billion euros to Spain’s state bank rescue fund on Dec. 15 in exchange for massive lay-offs at the four nationalised banks.

This followed comments by Spain’s deputy economy minister Miguel Temboury last week that the country would probably tap less than 40 billion euros of aid from the euro zone rescue fund. ($1 = 0.7717 euros) (Reporting By Feliciano Tisera; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Clare Kane and Hans-Juergen Peters)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.