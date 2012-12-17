FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish rescue fund gives negative valuation of its banks
December 17, 2012

Spanish rescue fund gives negative valuation of its banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Spain’s bank restructuring fund has unveiled a negative valuation of three state-rescued banks ahead of an injection of European funds to recapitalise the troubled lenders.

Galician lender NCG Banco is worth a negative 3.09 billion euros ($4.07 billion) and Catalunya Banc a negative 6.67 billion euros, the restructuring fund FROB said in a statement late on Monday.

It said the valuations would serve as basis for the amount of European aid it will give the nationalised lenders in coming days.

The FROB last week received 40 billion euros in euro zone funds to resolve its sickly banking sector after a burst property bubble.

Banco de Valencia, which was recently sold to Caixabank for a symbolic one euro, was valued at a negative 6.34 billion euros.

The FROB has yet to give a valuation of Spain’s fourth nationalised bank, Bankia, which is listed on the stock market. ($1 = 0.7598 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Andrew Roche)

