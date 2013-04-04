FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Spain overhauls supervision, puts focus on savings banks
April 4, 2013

Bank of Spain overhauls supervision, puts focus on savings banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of Spain said on Thursday it was overhauling its financial system supervision in line with European recommendations and will create a supervisory committee focussing on the former unlisted savings banks.

As part of the plans following a 40 billion euro ($51 billion) international bail-out of its banking system last year, the central bank will also create a supervisory group focused on money laundering and the sale of financial products by banks to customers, it said in a news release.

Another group will concentrate on Spain’s so-called ‘bad bank’, set up last year as a condition of receiving aid.

Many of the savings banks, known as ‘cajas’, lent excessively during a decade-long property boom and were used by local politicians to fund pet projects. ($1 = 0.7780 euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Jason Webb)

