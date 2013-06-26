UPDATE 2-Spanish banks eye cost of ending minimum mortgage rates

* Bank of Spain requests review of mortgage rules by July 31

* Lenders to calculate cost of ending mortgage floor rates

* Analysts see profit hit, especially at Sabadell, Popular (Adds comments from Popular)

MADRID, June 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s central bank has asked lenders to calculate the cost of removing minimum interest rate clauses on residential mortgages, a move that could help homeowners benefit from lower borrowing costs but could hit banks’ profits hard.

The Bank of Spain said on Wednesday it had written to lenders asking them to review their so-called mortgage floor rate rules by July 31 and calculate the cost of scrapping them.

Floor rates at some banks are around 3 percent, while one-year Euribor rates - a euro zone benchmark rate to which many home loans are linked - are just over 0.5 percent.

That has sparked fury in a country where a deep recession has left more than a quarter of the workforce without a job. The European Central Bank has also complained that its rock-bottom interest rates have not always fed through to lower borrowing costs from banks, although it has noted an improvement recently.

Earlier this month, Spain’s second-biggest bank, BBVA , said it would stop using minimum rates after the Supreme Court reaffirmed a ruling that invalidated the clauses if they had not been presented clearly to clients.

State-owned NCG Banco and savings bank Cajamar were also targeted by the ruling.

Analysts said Sabadell and Popular, which did not need state aid when Spanish banks were propped up with 42 billion euros ($55 billion) of European funds last year, would be among those worst hit by changes to mortgage contracts because they used floor rates more than most.

Sabadell and Popular reiterated on Wednesday they were not planning to remove the clauses.

Popular said that doing so would cost the bank 11 million euros a month, shaving 66 million euros from this year’s 500-million-euro profit target, currently under review.

It estimated a 132-million-euro hit on 2014 earnings.

The impact on Sabadell would be around 100 million euros, sources with knowledge of the matter said. Sabadell reported a net profit of 81.9 million euros last year.

Average floor rates on mortgages are about 3.2 percent at Sabadell and 2.8 percent at Popular, analysts at BPI said.

BBVA said the Supreme Court ruling would cost it 35 million euros in lost net profit this month. BBVA’s full-year net profit was 1.67 billion euros in 2012, down 44 pct on 2011 because of soured property loans.