Bank of Spain approves banks' capital plans
April 17, 2012 / 6:50 PM / 5 years ago

Bank of Spain approves banks' capital plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 17 (Reuters) - The Bank of Spain on Tuesday approved all Spanish banks’ plans to boost capital but said some may face difficulties meeting tough requirements set by the government.

In a statement, the central bank said plans presented by 135 Spanish lenders end of March complied with reform criteria put forward earlier this year which aims to reassure investors its ailing lenders won’t need international help.

The Bank of Spain said the lenders had presented a need in capital and provisions of 53.8 billion euros ($70.7 billion). The government had estimated the needs at 52 billion when it presented the reform in February.

