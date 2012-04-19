UPDATE 1-Spanish banks' 2012 debt covered by ECB ops - c.bank

(Adds details)

MADRID, April 19 (Reuters) - Spain’s banks have covered their wholesale funding needs for the year in the wake of the European Central Bank’s cheap three-year funding operations, the Bank of Spain said in a presentation to investors in London on Thursday.

Spain has been back at the focus of the euro zone debt crisis and its borrowing costs hit five-month highs this week as investors remain doubtful over whether it will be able to fix a troubled banking sector and slash its deficit while the economy slides back into recession.

The country’s banks are estimated to have outstanding maturities this year of 120 billion euros ($158 billion), but a high level Spanish banking source said they had raised 220 billion euros so far.

The ECB’s move to pump more than a trillion in cheap three-year loans into the financial markets has helped improve the struggling Spanish banking sector’s capital position.

The Bank of Spain’s head of banking regulation, Jose Maria Roldan, said banks were not reliant on ECB funds and were still able to tap the wholesale markets.

But no further details were given at the presentation, while data from the ECB for March showed Spanish banks borrowed a record 316.3 billion euros from the ECB, far above the 169.8 billion euros seen in February, suggesting its banks still have little access to capital markets.

On Wednesday, data also showed that banks’ bad loans rose to their highest level since 1994, fuelling doubts that the country’s lenders will be able to survive without outside help.

Analysts at Barclays who attended the event said a worsening outlook could hit banks further.

“We remain concerned that a double-dip recession, unemployment heading for post-war highs and the further impact of fiscal consolidation will generate substantial future loan losses outside the real-estate sector,” Barclays said in a research note after the event.

Madrid’s borrowing costs rose at a bond sale on Thursday, but 10-year yields have fallen slightly from a five-month high above 6 percent hit on Monday.

Spain’s budget deficit ballooned to 8.5 percent of gross domestic product last year and Madrid has already won agreement from Brussels on a softer deficit target for this year.

Roldan said almost 90 percent of the deficit target deviation last year was due to falling revenues rather than a rise in expenditure as many investors believed.

A potential candidate to take over as Bank of Spain governor when incumbent Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez leaves in July, Roldan is due to visit Singapore, Hong Kong and Tokyo next week as part of the bond roadshow. ($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting by Nigel Davies; Editing by Tracy Rucinski and Hugh Lawson)