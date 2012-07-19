UPDATE 2-Spain's Bankinter gives taste of property cleanup pain

* Bankinter opens reporting season with 77 pct profit fall

* H1 net profit 22.6 mln euros vs 51.3 mln forecast

* Provisions for property losses 275.2 mln euros

* Net interest profit up 35 pct (Adds profit forecast, CEO comments, more details)

By Sarah White and Jesús Aguado

MADRID, July 19 (Reuters) - One of Spain’s healthier lenders, Bankinter, posted a sharp drop in profit, setting the tone for other banks’ earnings that are also expected to suffer as a result of a deep clean of soured property deals and rising bad loans.

Although medium-sized Bankinter is less exposed to the collapsed property market than other Spanish lenders, its provisions against possible losses on real estate assets were 275.2 million euros ($337.52 million), the bank said on Thursday, sending first-half profit below forecasts.

The government has demanded banks beef up these provisions as Spain tries to contain the damage from a burst real estate bubble in 2008 and an ensuing recession, although it has also had to ask for up to 100 million euros in European aid.

Euro zone finance ministers will on Friday sign off the conditions attached to the release of bailout funds.

Bankinter, which has a modest 60 billion euros of total assets, eked out a 22.6 million euro first-half profit, down 77 percent from a year ago and below the 51.3 million euros forecast by analysts. It used up some generic provisions to absorb the property hit, so the impact on profits came to 124.3 million euros after taxes.

“They (the results) looked pretty positive...especially on the net interest margin front given the difficult environment in the markets,” said Nuria Alvarez, analyst at Madrid-based brokerage Renta 4.

The net interest margin - the difference between what the bank makes in loans and pays out in deposits - rose 34.6 percent, though the bank said it could fall later in the year.

Other Spanish banks, many of whom have far greater chunks of repossessed property and bad loans to developers on their books, may find it harder to comply with the provisioning requirements in the first half, or not be as keen to do it all now.

Some banks could post losses, analysts at Banesto said in a note.

CaixaBank, Popular and Banesto, have already covered part or all of their provisioning needs by retaining profits in the first quarter of the year.

But heavyweights Santander and BBVA for instance, due to report results in the coming weeks, decided in the first quarter to wait and act later in the year.

DEPOSIT WOES

Bankinter said it wanted to draw a line under its real estate problems.

“It will give us a competitive advantage,” Chief Executive Maria Dolores Dancausa told reporters.

The bank has performed better than many, and will not need to ask for public funds, Dancausa said, adding that stress tests were likely to show it needs no extra capital.

Its core capital ratio exceeded 9 percent under European Banking Authority Standards, the minimum level all Spanish banks will now have to hit, even before factoring in a share issue deal for preferential shareholders.

Dancausa added that Bankinter was expecting to post a full- year net profit of 130 million euros, down from 181 million euros last year.

Bankinter has been hurt by the recession and the turmoil around Spain’s banking bailout. The bank lost about 600 million euros of deposits in the second quarter, although it has now stemmed the outflow, Finance Director Gloria Ortiz said.

Bad loans at Bankinter also continued to rise, although at 3.91 percent they are well below the ratio across the sector of 8.95 percent.

Their ratio of troubled assets is also markedly lower than comparable banks such as Popular, Banesto and Banco Sabadell, coming in at 5.2 percent versus an average 13.7 percent.

Shares in Bankinter were down 1 percent on the Madrid stock exchange at 1433 GMT, compared with a 0.7 percent rise in European bank stocks.