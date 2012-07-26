CaixaBank, Popular to suffer from property losses

MADRID, July 27 (Reuters) - CaixaBank and Popular will likely follow other Spanish banks in reporting lower first half profits on Friday, hit by writedowns on Spanish real estate assets.

Spain’s government has demanded banks write down 80 billion euros ($98.4 billion) of losses on bad property investments by the end of the year in a move aimed at belatedly recognising the effects of a 2008 property crash.

Since then, the country has asked for a credit lifeline of up to 100 billion euros from Europe in order to patch up losses in its banking system stemming from the housing crash and exacerbated by a severe economic downturn.

Spain’s biggest bank Santander reported a halving of first half net profit on Thursday after it wrote down 2.7 billion euros in losses against foreclosed property and souring loans to housebuilders.

CaixaBank, Spain’s third biggest bank and a former unlisted savings bank or ‘caja’, is expected to report net profit of 137 million euros, an 83 percent drop from the year-ago period.

The bank booked 2.4 billion euros to cover losses on real estate assets in the first quarter of the year but still needs to set aside another 2.1 billion euros.

The Catalonia-based lender was one of three banks alongside Santander and BBVA judged by an independent audit in June not to need rescue funds, even in a stressed scenario.

Mid-sized Popular is expected to report profits down 50 percent at 148 million euros. The bank, with heavy exposure to Spain’s collapsed property sector, has repeatedly said it does not need rescue funds.

It however still needs to provision 3.4 billion euros by year-end to cover all regulatory requirements on soured and sound property assets.

Fellow Spanish banks Bankinter and Sabadell have both reported first half profits brought low by writedowns on toxic property assets.

Santander said on Thursday its majority owned subsidiary Banesto saw net profit halve to 82 million euros in the first half for the same reason.