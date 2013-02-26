Spain's Caja 3 readies asset transfer to 'bad bank'

MADRID, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Mid-sized Spanish lender Caja 3, in the process of being taken over by peer Ibercaja, said on Tuesday it was transferring just over 2.2 billion euros ($2.9 billion) of soured property assets to a so-called bad bank set up by the government.

The bad bank, known as Sareb, is set to receive a second batch of troubled real estate and property loans from Spain’s weaker lenders by the end of February, increasing its assets by 15 billion euros to about 55 billion euros.

Sareb was launched at the end of 2012 as a condition of a 40-billion-euro European rescue of the country’s ailing lenders. It is designed to help a clean-up of Spain’s banking system after a property crash five years ago.

Assets are transferred to Sareb at steep discounts.

Caja 3 needed 407 million euros in European funds to rebuild its capital. Its merger with Ibercaja was dependent on its clean-up going ahead.

Three other small Spanish lenders are expected to transfer assets to Sareb in the coming days.