FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Spain banks' refinanced loans portfolios
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2013 / 2:01 PM / in 4 years

TABLE-Spain banks' refinanced loans portfolios

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MADRID, May 10 (Reuters) - Spain's banking sector is set to feel more pain in the coming months as new
rules from the Bank of Spain force lenders to recognise more bad debts. 
    The rules require the banks to review by September their refinanced loan portfolios and account for more of
their performing loans as substandard or doubtful and make provisions against them.
    The Bank of Spain estimated the country's entire banking system had 208 billion euros of refinanced loans
at the end of 2012.
    Here is a table detailing the portfolios at Spain's 15 biggest banks. The table does not take into account
real estate assets, which were covered by 45 percent provisions on average last year and/or transferred to
Spain's "bad bank".
    Reuters has applied two scenarios to assess the likely volume of provisions banks would have to book under
the new rules. The first assumes that 50 percent of all performing loans will be reclassified as substandard
and need a 15 percent provision. The second assumes 100 percent will be substandard and need a 15 percent
provision.
    
    
                    PERFORMING    SUBSTANDARD         DOUBTFUL       TOTAL   PERFORMING  SCENARIO 1  SCENARIO 2
                                                                               /TOTAL                
                      AMOUNT    AMOUNT  COVERAGE  AMOUNT  COVERAGE                                        
 SANTANDER/BANESTO  8.259       8.642   5.4 pct   4.710   31.8 pct  21.611   38.2 pct          0.62        1.24
 BBVA               5.901       4.807   7.6 pct   2.939   24.8 pct  13.647   43.2 pct          0.44        0.89
 CAIXABANK          8.672       1.606   15.9 pct  2.951   31.9 pct  13.229   65.6 pct          0.65        1.30
 POPULAR            4.429       0.173   19.7 pct  2.364   23.9 pct  6.966    63.6 pct          0.33        0.66
 SABADELL           4.814       0.687   12.7 pct  2.681   26.3 pct  8.182    58.8 pct          0.36        0.72
 BANKIA             6.974       2.914   16.6 pct  7.795   45.0 pct  17.683   39.4 pct          0.52        1.05
 BANKINTER          0.7         0.069   15.9 pct  0.269   36.0 pct  1.038    67.4 pct          0.05        0.11
 CATALUNYA BANC     1.870       2.568   8.4 pct   4.463   30.8 pct  8.901    21.0 pct          0.14        0.28
 NCG BANCO          0.357       2.420   15.2 pct  4.100   41.0 pct  6.877    5.2 pct           0.03        0.05
 BMN                2.641       0.490   8.6 pct   1.162   34.3 pct  4.293    61.5 pct          0.20        0.40
 KUTXABANK          1.720       0.206   13.1 pct  0.594   34.5 pct  2.520    68.3 pct          0.13        0.26
 UNICAJA            1.120       0.451   5.5 pct   0.420   70.0 pct  1.991    56.3 pct          0.08        0.17
 CEISS              1.730       0.143   11.9 pct  0.664   36.6 pct  2.537    68.2 pct          0.13        0.26
 LIBERBANK          0.273       0.189   14.8 pct  0.119   72.3 pct  0.581    47.0 pct          0.02        0.04
 IBERCAJA/CAJA3     2.892       0.636   53.1 pct  0.832   51.8 pct  4.36     66.3 pct          0.22        0.43
 TOTAL              52.352      26.001  10.6 pct  36.063  35.4 pct  116.392  45 pct            3.92        7.86
 * In billion euros
 * Santander and BBVA : data used was for Spain only
 * Source : banks' annual reports

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.