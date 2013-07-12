UPDATE 1-Spanish banks want 30 bln eur capital boost from state

(Adds details, quotes)

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, July 12 (Reuters) - Spanish banks are lobbying the government to turn up to 30 billion euros ($39.16 billion) of deferred tax assets into state-backed tax credits to boost their capital under new international rules, three banking sources said.

Spanish banks have been under pressure to shore up their capital after a clean-up of their books last year following the 2008 property market collapse which forced them to write-off billions of euros and tipped many into the red.

The weakest banks had to be bailed out using 42 billion euros ($54.77 billion) in European funds, which helped them fill gaping capital holes.

But others that have had to turn to shareholders or sell off assets to help beef up their capital would likely suffer if they are not allowed to save part of their deferred tax assets (DTAs).

This would add more pressure on Spanish lenders already bracing for lower profits and dividends and a tougher funding environment under new rules meant to prepare them for pan-European supervision next year and avoid a new bailout.

Spanish lenders have built up close to 50 billion euros ($65 billion) in these DTAs, created when a bank makes losses or writedowns that it can offset against future tax bills when it returns to profit.

Under stricter Basel III rules on capital, being phased in as of January 2014, most forms of DTAs will no longer be allowed to count towards capital, particularly hurting mid-sized Spanish lenders already battered by a property crisis and economic woes.

Spanish banks are now asking the government to convert between 15 billion and 30 billion euros of their DTAs into tax credits, which the state is obliged to honour and which would count towards capital, the banking sources said.

Unless financial engineering is applied, that would add up to another 3 percent of Gross Domestic Product to an already ballooning Spanish debt.

“We’re trying to ensure at least around 15 billion euros of ... banks’ deferred tax assets can be preserved as capital,” said one top banking executive involved in the negotiations.

“We’re all on the short side in terms of capital and Spanish banks are very nervous,” one Spanish banker said.

The issue is still being debated within the government, with one eye on Brussels, which is closely following the evolution of the Spanish banking sector and Spain’s efforts to rein in its deficit.

The Economy and Treasury ministries declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7661 euros) (Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer and Elaine Hardcastle)