Bankinter rides peripheral rally with new senior

LONDON, May 27 (IFR) - Second tier Spanish lender Bankinter is set to price its first public senior transaction in over four years later on Tuesday, capitalising on the extraordinary tightening seen in Spanish bank spreads over the last year.

The issuer mandated Bankinter, Barclays, BBVA, Natixis and RBS for a EUR500m no-grow June 2019 issue and set initial price thoughts at 115bp area over mid-swaps for what is effectively the issuer’s inaugural senior transaction, given than it has no senior debt outstanding.

The level is a far cry from the 220bp over mid-swaps the borrower had to pay back in January 2013 for a more secure covered bond issue and inside where it subsequently tapped the trade in May last year, at 172bp.

Bankinter is the latest in a string of Spanish banks that were previously shunned by investors to make the most of buoyant market conditions to bring deals at better levels than they have been able to achieve over recent years.

Before the covered bond, Bankinter used the government-guaranteed format back in 2012, when it sold a EUR500m October 2015. That transaction, during the peak of the sovereign crisis, priced at 335bp over mid-swaps.

Bankers away from the new deal said the pricing looked expensive for a credit like Bankinter. Order books of just over EUR1bn for a EUR500m no-grow size appeared to corroborate that view, although the leads were able to tighten guidance to 110bp area, and then 108bp, by keeping the size capped.

One lead defended the pricing, saying it offered a premium versus where the bank’s closest comparables were trading in the secondary market, and quoted CaixaBank’s May 2018 at 83bp and BBVA’s January 2019 at 86bp over.

Bankinter said at the end of April that net profit had risen 19.1% to EUR60m. The bank has steadily been reducing its reliance on ECB funding, with the balance going to EUR2.7bn in the first quarter of 2014, from EUR3.2bn at the end 2013 and EUR7bn in the first quarter of 2013. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Philip Wright, Julian Baker)