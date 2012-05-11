FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain financial reform not include state funds for banks
May 11, 2012 / 12:20 PM / in 5 years

Spain financial reform not include state funds for banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 11 (Reuters) - Spain’s financial sector reform will force banks to raise their own capital without the aid of state funds, though may seek aid through a convertible share mechanism, Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said on Friday.

“This will be through a system in which there will be no public help and only the banks themselves will make the corresponding provisions,” she said.

If the banks are unable to raise their own provisions, they will have access to a convertible share mechanism which would imply the banks are charged around 10 percent on the original loan, she added.

