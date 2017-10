MADRID, May 18 (Reuters) - Spanish banks’ bad loans rose to 8.37 percent of their outstanding credit portfolios in March, the highest level since August 1994, Bank of Spain data showed on Friday.

This compares with a revised reading of 8.3 percent in February. Loans that fell into arrears increased by 1.6 billion euros ($2.0 billion) from February to 148.0 billion euros in March.