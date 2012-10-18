FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish bad loans hit fresh high in August
#Credit Markets
October 18, 2012 / 8:11 AM / in 5 years

Spanish bad loans hit fresh high in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Spanish banks’ bad loans rose to 10.5 percent of their outstanding portfolios in August, reaching a fresh record high, Bank of Spain data showed on Thursday, up from 9.9 percent a month earlier.

Loans that fell into arrears increased by 5.3 billion euros ($7 billion) from July, reaching 178 billion euros in August.

Non-performing loans on the books of the country’s crippled banks have risen steadily since a decade-long property boom ended four years ago, with the country now in its second recession since 2009 and one in four Spaniards out of work. ($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting By Manuel Maria Ruiz; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day)

