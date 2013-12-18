FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish banks' bad loan ratio hits 13 pct in October
December 18, 2013

Spanish banks' bad loan ratio hits 13 pct in October

MADRID, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Spanish banks’ bad debts as a percentage of total loans rose to 13.0 percent in October from 12.7 percent in September, marking a fresh record as credit fell again month on month, Bank of Spain data showed on Wednesday.

Households and companies are still struggling with debts even as Spain emerges from a prolonged recession, and banks have cut lending as they try to boost capital ahead of Europe-wide health checks next year.

Bad debts rose 3.3 billion euros ($4.53 billion) to 191 billion euros in October, while total credit shrank 12 billion euros to 1.47 trillion euros. ($1 = 0.7283 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Fiona Ortiz)

