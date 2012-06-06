FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain needs results of bank audits first - De Guindos
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2012 / 9:10 AM / 5 years ago

Spain needs results of bank audits first - De Guindos

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 6 (Reuters) - Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday there were no immediate plans to request a bailout of Spain’s banks, with the results of an audit of the banking sector needed before any further steps are taken.

“I have absolutely not discussed any intervention in Spain’s banks today,” De Guindos told reporters on the sidelines of meetings in Brussels, where he plans to meet EU Competition Commission Joaquin Almunia later in the day.

He said Spain was waiting for the results of an IMF report into the banking sector, due on June 11, and then further reports from independent auditors.

“After that, in no more than 10, 15 days we will have the report from the independent auditors... which we are cerain will be very similar to that of the International Monetary Fund,” he said. “From there the Spanish government will take the decisions it has to take in terms of recapitalising the institutions.”

Asked if Spain was preparing a request for EU aid, he said: “We are not preparing anything... we have a roadmap.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.